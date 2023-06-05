Dave Chappelle coming to the Moody Center in July

Tickets for Dave Chappelle go on sale at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — Award-winning comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer and actor Dave Chappelle is coming to the Moody Center in July.

Chappelle is known for his comedy television series "Chapelle's Show" and for appearing on "Saturday Night Live."

He won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019 and earned more than 30 nominations and awards across television and film projects. He took home five Emmy awards, which include three for his Netflix comedy series "Sticks and Stones" and "Equanimity & The Bird Revelation," along with two for hosting "Saturday Night Live".

His resume also includes four Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album from 2017 through 2019 and 2022.

Chappelle also hosts a podcast called The Midnight Miracle.

Chappelle will be performing at the Moody Center on July 14. Tickets for the show are available on Monday starting at 5 p.m. You can purchase them on the Moody Center website.

The last time Chappelle performed in Austin was in 2021. He took the stage at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater.