Dave Chappelle returning to Austin for 10-show residency at Stubb's

Five out of the 10 dates will feature fellow comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video about the founder of Stubb's Bar-B-Q's induction into the Barbecue Hall of Fame was published in October 2019.

Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle is returning to Austin next week for a 10-show residency at Stubb's Bar-B-Q following three sold-out shows at the venue in November – and he'll have some special guests.

The residency, which runs between Dec. 8 and 20, will also feature fellow comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan in five out of the 10 shows. Rogan recently moved to Texas and received a big welcome from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The shows will take place at Stubb's outdoor Waller Creek Amphitheater, located at 801 Red River St. in Downtown Austin.

Tickets for the show aren't cheap, though. 

Because of social distancing requirements, no individual seats will be sold, so an entire table – consisting of either four, six or eight seats – must be purchased. The price per person per table, excluding taxes and fees, is $250.

Before entry, each person will receive a rapid COVID-19 antigen test. If the test produces a positive result, that person and the people living with them will not be allowed to enter the venue and will have their tickets refunded. 

Masks will also be required at all times, even when seated, except when drinking or eating. Cell phones are prohibited.

Tickets for all 10 of the shows go on sale on Friday, Dec. 4, at noon.

