AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about Daniel Johnston's death in Sept. 2019.

The Austin Central Library will reveal a new mural commemorating the life of legendary Austin artist Daniel Johnston on Jan. 22.

Johnston passed away in Sept. 2019 from natural causes and left behind a legacy of music, art and mental health awareness.

The mural was commissioned by The Library Foundation and was created by artist Jason Archer. Archer created the piece by mimicking Johnston's playful, surreal style and key themes.

A sneak peek of the new mural

Austin Central Library

The Hi, How Are You Project, an organization started to bring awareness to mental health, was one of the mural's sponsors.

The unveiling on Jan. 22 coincides with Hi How Are You Day, which is also Johnston's birthday.

Hi, How Are You Day will feature performances by White Denim, Tunde Adebimpe, Jason Falkner and headliner Cage the Elephant.

