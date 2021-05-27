COVID-19 safety guidelines are 'recommendations only' on Austin's updated special events permit

The COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan is still required as part of the special events permit application.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Austin released an updated version of the COVID-19 safety guide for venues and special events in the Austin-Travis County area.

This new version outlines COVID-19 health and safety considerations as recommendations, not requirements.

While the COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan is still required, the form is shorter, and the details requested in the plan are recommendations only. Once you submit the form, Austin Public Health will review the safety plan and will provide input to help organizers have a coronavirus-safe event.

"We still recommend including safety features in event plans like putting up signage to prevent disease, reporting cases to APH, and worker safety,” said Austin Public Health Assistant Director, Don Hastings. “We also want event organizers to be able to offer COVID vaccination and testing opportunities at their events if they can.”

Austin Center for Events said they will continue updating the event safety guidance regularly, or at least every 30 days, so that event organizers always have the most relevant health guidelines.

"These updates get us one step closer to getting back to 100% normal, and as long as conditions continue to improve, we look forward to the day when they can sunset completely,” said ACE Development Services Director Denise Lucas.



