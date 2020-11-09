Making music in the time of COVID-19: Austin's symphony orchestra goes virtual

AUSTIN, Texas — Even though the Austin Symphony Orchestra had to cancel its entire spring 2020 concert season due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was back on stage at the Long Center for the Performing Arts this week to present a full concert of classical music.



But this concert was far different than previous ones. There was no audience in the enormous music hall. Musicians were spaced at least 6 feet apart. Everyone wore face coverings. The orchestra had even hired a physician to make sure steps were taken to reduce the risk of infection from the virus, as performers and stage hands alike had to provide a recent medical history and have their temperatures checked.



The concert was taped by a professional video crew and will be released online to symphony subscribers on Friday night. It’s a virtual concert with more than 90 minutes of classical music composed by George Frederick Handel, Benjamin Britten and Aaron Copland.



For guest artist Soprano Mela Dailey, it was an unusual setting and a strange way to sing a difficult piece for voice and string orchestra, Britten’s “Les Illuminations.”



“I’m going to be wearing a face shield that literally covers my head and has a microphone inside as a health precaution,” the Grammy-award winning singer said. “But that’s no problem since I’m just so thrilled and thankful to be able to make music again.”