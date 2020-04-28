AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a story about Longhorn fans watching the Red River Showdown at ACL Fest in 2019.

Music shows, sporting events and festivals across the country have been canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Longhorn City Limits, however, is one event which has found a virutal way to host its musical talent. On May 1, the University of Texas will hold its annual Longhorn City Limits "At Home" event.

The event will air on the Texas Longhorns YouTube and Facebook pages. It will feature more than 90 minutes of star-studded performances from artists including: Alesia Lani, Bidi Bidi Banda, Blackillac, Bri Bagwell, Cory Morrow, Django Walker, Drew Fish, Gina Chavez, Harkrider, Hayes Carll, Jack Ingram, Jackie Venson, Jane Ellen Bryant, Jimmie Vaughan, Mobley, Ray Benson, Rob Baird, Tameca Jones, Tone Royal, Vallejo, Van Wilks, Willy Braun (Reckless Kelly), Will Matthews and more.

RELATED: Texas announces all-day virtual tailgate for May 1

"Live music and sports go hand in hand. With Austin known worldwide as the Live Music Capital of the World, we are thrilled to bring Longhorn City Limits to fans during these challenging times,” said Vice President and Director for Athletics Chris Del Conte. "We are grateful to all of the artists for their time and commitment and can’t wait for Longhorn Nation to celebrate with them during My Texas Tailgate on May 1.”

According to UT, Longhorn City Limits “At Home” is part of My Texas Tailgate, an all-day virtual celebration taking place across multiple platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Longhorn Network, Austin Radio Network and online at TexasSports.com.

For more information about My Texas Tailgate, visit that story here on kvue.com.

