Music Lessons with Austin Artists: Learn to DJ with DJ CASS&RA

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you looking to learn something new while spending more time at home? Or need something to keep the kids busy on the weekend?

Well, you're in luck! KVUE has teamed up with local musicians to offer music lessons with different artists every week. This week, Cassie Shankman, aka DJ CASS&RA, gives us a lesson on DJing.

Shankman is an Austin-based composer, orchestrator, pianist and DJ. She’s worked with film, visual artists, chamber groups, wind ensembles, apps, musicals and music therapy technology.

Shankman is the lead composer on a music therapy project, creating compositions using brain-based movement technology to help people walk again.

She is also the co-founder and head of marketing for Picardy, an interactive web app for developing theory and musicianship skills.

DJ CASS&RA is teaching us how she does a live DJ set and the gear it takes for her to accomplish her performances.

You can find Shankman on Instagram, Twitter, Spotify and Soundcloud.

