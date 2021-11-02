Cap City Comedy Club to reopen this fall at The Domain

The North Austin comedy staple previously announced it would be closing for good in September 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas — Knock knock! Who's there? Cap City Comedy Club!

It looks like the beloved North Austin comedy venue is making a comeback after previously falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Cap City Comedy Club announced on Twitter it's planning to reopen its doors this fall.

"We will continue our tradition of booking national acts, Austin-based comedians & cutting-edge up + comers, now in a new location at The Domain," the tweet said. "Check back for more details & announcements."

The club, which was previously located for more than 30 years off Anderson Square and Research Boulevard, had announced its closure on Sept. 8, 2020.

At the time, the venue said the struggle of staying closed since the start of the pandemic in March was "insurmountable."

"It is a perfect storm of pandemic, lease and wanting to be responsible to our staff, comedians and audiences," it said in a statement to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman last year.