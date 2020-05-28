Learn how to decorate cakes like a pro

Sideserf Cakes is offering virtual tutorials and live YouTube videos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many are picking up new hobbies while stuck at home and if you want to try your hand at cake decorating, an Austin cake studio is here to help.

Natalie Sideserf from Sideserf Cake Studio has been on the Food Network and the show "Nailed It" on Netflix. She's known for making wildly realistic cakes. Recently, she created cakes inspired by current events: A toilet paper cake and an Animal Crossing cake.

Sideserf offers virtual tutorials and live YouTube videos to help people learn her skills.

"Some people watch because they want to try to make the cake, and some people just like to see the process of how they're made" said Sideserf.

The tutorials are about 10 minutes long, and she shows the entire process including building the cake, icing it, carving it, and covering it in modeling chocolate.

If you want to learn in person, she'll be hosting an adorable cake class in August.

"I made a baby Yoda cake and it's on our YouTube channel and it was really, really popular. So I decided that I wanted to have a class in Austin where people would make their own baby Yoda cake," Sideserf said.

When life returns to normal, she said she'll continue the virtual content she started during this social distancing period.

"An unfortunate situation where there's a bright side to it. I think people are really, really into what we're doing," Sideserf.

If you want to catch Sideserf on television, tune in to "Duff Takes the Cake" on June 15.

"It's the second episode. We make this really cool whale cake, and we're on a boat, and we went whale watching. It was really fun, so it'll be a good episode," Sideserf said.

Sideserf offered the following baking tips for you aspiring bakers:

Sift your dry ingredients. Even when you're making icing and using powdered sugar. Make sure you sift or you'll get chinks.

Make sure all your ingredients are at room temperature. If your butter is too cold it will clump.

When it comes to decorating, don't give up, and learn the materials you're using.