HOUSTON — Grammy-nominated rapper -- and Houston icon -- Bun B shot a robber at his home Tuesday night, Houston police say.

Bun B, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, fired at the masked robber, who had pulled a gun on his wife when she answered the door around 5:45 p.m., police said.

The robber -- later identified as Demonte Alif Jackson -- forced his way in and held Queen Freeman at gunpoint, according to attorney Charles Adams.

"Her fear was that this was someone trying to target her husband, so she gave him the car keys and all the possessions she had," Adams said.

Bun B heard disturbance from upstairs, grabbed his gun and fired on Jackson as he fled in his wife's car. Jackson fired back, but left the gun behind when he got out of the car and ran.

Jackson was later arrested at a Pearland hospital, police said. He had been shot in his left shoulder.

Jackson was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary.

Neither Bun B nor his wife were hurt in the altercation.

"I’ve had messages from the Middle East and Europe, everyone is concerned about Bun and Queen. Although they’re physically fine, the wounds, emotional wounds, I can’t speak to how long they’ll take to heal," Adams told KHOU. "But it is really a story of two people that truly love each other and risked their lives to save each other. And I just thank God that both of them are okay."

