Blue Starlite Drive-in partnering with Garbo's for new location in North Austin

The new location near The Domain will be tiki-themed, with seafood dinners available for movie-goers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Movie fans are "shore" to have a good time at Blue Starlite Drive-in's new location in North Austin.

The new location – located at 12709 North MoPac Expressway, just one mile north of The Domain – is in collaboration with the brick-and-mortar location of Garbo's Fresh Main Lobster. The goal of the new spot? To offer a retro experience that recalls a beachside summer vacation movie night.

"For years, we have been looking for the right spot in North Austin. We have finally found it," Blue Starlite Founder Josh Frank said.

Frank said that through the collaboration with Garbo's, the new location will offer Car Slot packages that include beach-themed dinners and desserts from Garbo's and its adjoining Conner's Creamery ice cream truck.

Garbo's said it will take pre-show reservations for anyone who wants to eat in the dining room, as well as offer online pick-up orders for those who wish to eat in their car during the movie. The full Garbo's menu will be available, but to make things even easier for movie-goers, Garbo's has put together a dinner pack that can be ordered and picked up right before the movie.

The dinner pack includes smoked mahi fish dip, two Maine-style lobster roll plates with kettle chips and the choice of either a 4-pack of Garbo’s house-made Blue Hawaiian wine coolers or a 4-pack of Sam Adams lager. Dessert will be available through Conner's Creamery, which serves eight flavors of soft-serve ice cream with over a dozen toppings.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Blue Starlite," said Heidi Garbo, owner of Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster. "We have always wanted to find a use for the adjacent parking lot, and this couldn’t be a better fit! We are looking forward to bringing our fresh seafood items to movie-goers. We’re also excited to see the unique line-up of movies that Blue Starlite curates."

Like Blue Starlite's main Austin location, the North Austin location will be open year-round and will offer a new Blue Starlite experience.

"It is a cool location – isolated, but very near to the neighborhoods of our North Austin patrons. It’s the type of space I am always looking for, and Garbo’s has already created an attractive scene within their venue that the Blue Starlite can greatly compliment," Frank said. "I believe it will bring together a lot of people who can have an all-in-one night between both venues, and I think folks in the area are simply going to love it!"

Blue Starlite's beachy keen North Austin location will have a soft opening on Friday, Feb. 18, with a screening of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Blue Starlite said its movies for the launch month of its new location will include upcoming new releases, indie films and lots and lots of "JAWS."

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter