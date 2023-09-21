Blue Ivy has been crushing it with mom Beyoncé during World Renaissance Tour

The 11-year-old daughter of musical legends appeared right at home on the stage at the concerts where she's performed. H-Town is hoping to see her here too!

HOUSTON — A lot of Beyoncé fans in Houston are wondering if her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, will perform with her during two concerts at NRG Stadium this weekend.

The 11-year-old has thrilled some lucky crowds by joining mom on stage and dancing to her songs. The daughter of musical legends, dad Jay-Z of course, appeared right at home and Beyoncé was beaming with pride.

"My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama," Beyoncé posted on Instagram after Blue Ivy's first performance. "You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Blue Ivy was first spotted performing with mom back in May when the Renaissance World Tour went to Paris. The 11-year-old surprised crowds on stage for Beyoncé's songs "My Power" and "Black Parade."

Bey herself took to Instagram to congratulate her mini-me on her tour debut. The "Cuff It" singer shared a photo and two clips of Blue in the glittery silver costume.

Beyoncé's mother and Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was also blown away by her talented granddaughter's performance.

"Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in front of almost 70 thousand people !" Knowles-Lawson, 69, posted on Instagram. "She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ No Fear❤️❤️."

Blue Ivy's response to the audience's reaction was priceless!

Knowles' hilarious post after the London show in June had everyone laughing.

"Get it Baby. Someone 's post said Blue has messed around and made Beyonce her Opening Act👍🏽😂😂❤️❤️👏🏽," Knowles wrote.

Fans are also here for it.

"I just love how Blue is a legend in the making and we get to watch it all unfold when two legends collide you get a BLUE," one posted.

"They are Beautiful together I Love 2 see them together," another fan said.

"Love seeing her passion at only 11 years old. Going on stage, performing next to her mother is call(ed) true grit. She is putting in the work, learning and growing," another wrote.

From a Houston fan: "Imagine when she is back at school and teacher is asking all the kids, 'So, how did you spend your summer vacation?'"😂😂😂 H-Town proud ❤️"

The naturally talented teen has been dancing since she was a little girl. She shared this adorable throwback video on Instagram.

Along with Paris, Blue Ivy has performed in London, Amsterdam, New York, Los Angeles and more.

We don't know yet if she will appear in Houston but since Mom is from here and granddad Matthew Knowles still lives here, here's to hoping, H-Town!