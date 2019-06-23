Beth Chapman, one of the stars of the reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," has been placed in a medically-induced coma.

Her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman confirmed the news on Facebook, linking off to a Hawaii News Now story that reported Beth Chapman was admitted to the ICU at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.

"Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you," "Dog" Chapman tweeted.

Beth Chapman had surgery for throat cancer in 2017. It was a success, but doctors later said it returned and she underwent emergency surgery late last year to remove a tumor, according to CNN.

She starred as the bail bondswoman with "Dog" Chapman on the popular A&E show that originally aired from 2004-12.

