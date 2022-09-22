Bastrop Music Festival brings in local and out-of-town artists, economic boost

The festival will feature over 40 performances across four days.

BASTROP, Texas — The City of Bastrop is hosting its annual Bastrop Music Festival in the heart of its historic downtown area, which will feature over 40 performances across four days.

Different genres can be expected, including country, Americana, psychedelic, rock and soul. Musical talent will perform in venues downtown along the lower Colorado River.

Ashton LaFuente, director of marketing for Visit Bastrop, says it's about celebrating the culture of Bastrop.

"You'll see a lot of locals around in town on a regular Friday night, but this time we're bringing in folks from out-of-town to share that unique brand of Texas hospitality with," LaFuente says.

Phil Hurley works for the City and helps promote the Bastrop Music Festival, but this time he'll be performing in it as well. He calls it an honor.

"This thing has been going on for four or five years, something like that, so to help promote it but then to actually be a part of it is a cool feeling for me," explained Hurley.

Hurley will be playing guitar for Austin-area alternative-jazz artist Haley Tuck.

Additionally, the city was certified by the Texas Music Office and designated as a Music Friendly Community in the state of Texas. The music industry in Texas is responsible for many jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity, which makes this certification important to the area.

Visit Bastrop also just received a first-place Texas Destination Excellence Award at the 2022 Texas Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau annual conference for its music-friendly initiative.

Tickets for the festival can be found here, as well as the guide that includes the hourly schedule.