Banksy exhibit coming to secret location in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The anonymous street artist Banksy will be popping up in Austin this summer, but no one knows where yet.

"Banksyland," a 22-city international touring exhibit, will be in Austin from July 22 to July 24, but the exhibit's location is currently a secret. Tickets are almost sold out, but if you are able to snag some, the exhibit's location will be revealed to you two weeks beforehand.

The exhibit will feature more than 80 Banksy works, including originals, salvaged street artworks and never-before-seen immersive installations.

The July exhibit will be the second time this year that Banksy's work has been displayed in Austin. During South by Southwest 2022, Austin-based company Atmosphere invited fest-goers to experience one of the largest private collections of Banksy artworks in the world.

