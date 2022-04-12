Ballet Austin's production of The Nutcracker sells out

Tickets for all 15 performances of The Nutcracker have sold out, including Ballet Austin's Night of Community on Dec. 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — A time-honored Austin holiday tradition has sold out for the first time in the history of Ballet Austin.

Tickets for all 15 performances of "The Nutcracker" have sold out, including Ballet Austin's Night of Community on Dec. 2. The 60th anniversary of the production has made it both the top-selling and top-attended performance of all time for the ballet company.

Children from a Central Texas elementary school were also treated to a performance of "The Nutcracker" at The Long Center this year.

Ballet Austin has been performing for six decades in Central Texas. Since 1962, "The Nutcracker" has been seen by more than 1.5 million people, and this year more than 33,000 people have attended the performance.

However, due to other artists booking The Long Center, Ballet Austin was unable to add additional performances. This year, between Dec. 3 and Dec. 23, the group has 15 shows. Those who are attending are asked to arrive early to give enough time to park and enjoy some pre-event activities.

