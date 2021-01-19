Austin's Black Pumas to perform at 2021 presidential inauguration

You can watch the performance live online Wednesday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2021 presidential inauguration will be getting a taste of Austin!

The Grammy-nominated Austin band Black Pumas announced Tuesday they will be joining the likes of Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez as a musical guest.

"We're so honored to be joining our next President and Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for #Inauguration2021," the group wrote on Facebook. "Tune in tomorrow night at 8:30pm ET for a night that celebrates our country's rich diversity and resilience. bideninaugural.org/watch"

Other artists and celebrities who have been tapped for the program include Tom Hanks, Garth Brooks, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.

Black Pumas have been nominated for three Grammys this year: Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best American Roots Performance. The annual awards ceremony has been pushed back to March 14 due to the pandemic.