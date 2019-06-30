AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the City of Austin is launching a new way for residents to tip musicians, using a digital “tip jar.”

“Tip the Band” will help local musicians earn money via a special device that can accept debit or credit payments.

The city says the program will “address the issue of Austin affordability within the musician’s community by creating new revenue streams for artists.”

So far, the City of Austin has designated 10 local musicians or bands to receive a DipJar vessel device. They will be able to receive tips at live performances for a six-month period.

To qualify, musicians or bands must be Austin-based and perform regularly, both locally and on tour, the city said. The city will take a 10% fee out of tips.

The City of Austin will look at DipJar data reports and, based on the effectiveness of the system, could expand the program in the future.

