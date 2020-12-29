Austin's favorite musicians to star in city's virtual NYE show: How to watch

In lieu of an in-person New Year's Eve celebration, Austin musicians are putting on a series of virtual performances.

AUSTIN, Texas — What better way to ring in 2021 than by virtually supporting Austin musicians?

Austin's New Year's Eve Celebration will be virtual, as are most things in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. But this year, the event will feature eight local bands playing in local, iconic venues.

If you'd like to watch on TV, you can watch on Spectrum on channel 6, Grande Communications on channel 6, Google Fiber TV on channel 6 or on AT&T U-Verse on channel 99.