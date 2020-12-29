Austin's favorite musicians to star in city's virtual NYE show: How to watch

AUSTIN, Texas — What better way to ring in 2021 than by virtually supporting Austin musicians?
Austin's New Year's Eve Celebration will be virtual, as are most things in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. But this year, the event will feature eight local bands playing in local, iconic venues.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., you'll see performances by Shakey Graves, Parker McCollum, Gina Chavez, Como Las Movies, Swimming With Bears, BettySoo, Rob Baird and Jake Lloyd. And you'll see those Austin musicians play at the venues you are probably missing: Antone's, Cheer Up Charlies, the Continental Club, Mohawk and the Saxon Pub.
Here's how to watch the star-studded show: You can watch on the city's YouTube channel, Facebook page, Instagram TV and the city's website.
If you'd like to watch on TV, you can watch on Spectrum on channel 6, Grande Communications on channel 6, Google Fiber TV on channel 6 or on AT&T U-Verse on channel 99.
