Austin native returns home as part of 'Hamilton' cast

AUSTIN, Texas — The musical “Hamilton” hits Austin next week, and one of the cast members of the show is an Austinite.

Alaina Vi Maderal is from the area, and her role for the show is a swing, which means she knows five different roles on the stage.

KVUE spoke to her about what it was like to find out she would be a part of the musical.

“I think about that often – it's truly indescribable, for sure. It was just a number of emotions and feelings just all wrapped into one moment,” she said. "And it definitely just felt like a dream come true."

She grew up in Austin doing local gymnastics, dance and theater classes. Now she lives in New York and is excited to perform for her hometown.

The Broadway musical will be in town from Dec. 7 to Dec. 19 at Bass Concert Hall. Tickets went on sale in September, with prices ranging from $49 to $179. Forty $10 tickets for every performance will also be available in a ticket lottery. The lottery is expected to run from Nov. 26 through Dec. 12.

Tickets are on sale at BroadwayinAustin.com or texasperformingarts.org. Those are the only official and authorized primary sellers for the show.