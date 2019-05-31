AUSTIN, Texas — The hit broadcast musical Hamilton has finally made its way to Austin and before the cast heads out, they'll leave with a special gift.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler will be giving cast members a key to the city on June 5.

The musical, which is combines hip-hop with a bit of blues and Broadway, covers the life of Alexander Hamilton from being George Washinton's right-hand man all the way to becoming the nation's first Treasury Secretary.

Adler will present the key to the cast on June 5 at Austin City Hall.

Some of the cast members who will be in attendance include Nik Walker, who plays Aaron Burr; Ta'Rea Campbell, who plays Angelica Schuyler, and Marcus Choi, who plays George Washington.

Hamilton will be showing at the Bass Concert Hall from now through June 16. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

