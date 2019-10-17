AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC will begin scouting EA SPORTS FIFA 20 gamers to represent Austin FC in eMLS, Major League Soccer's competitive gaming brand.

Austin FC will invite players from around Central Texas to compete in an online and live event series.

From Oct. 27 to 28, Austin FC will host an online EA SPORTS FIFA 20 tournament in which eight finalists will be invited to compete in front of a live crowd at the Valhalla Esports Lounge in Downtown Austin on Nov. 13.

All competitors will be scouted for the chance to represent Austin FC in future eMLS competitions and will also have the opportunity to win Austin FC merchandise and other prizes.

eMLS announced it was adding two other clubs for the 2020 season, LAFC and Nashville SC.

Up to 120 players will participate in the online tournament, and registration for the tournament is open now.

eMLS launched in 2018 and now features 25 clubs from the U.S. and Canada.

