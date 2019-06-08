AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC's Experience Center will give fans a sneak peek into the future home of Austin's first major league team.

Supporters who have placed deposits for suite or premium seats will be invited to the Experience Center in the coming months where they will get to experience a fully immersive, 360-degree VR guide to stadium seating.

SeatGeek was recently announced as the official ticketing partner for Austin FC's inaugural season and they will also be a presenting partner of the Experience Center.

Housed inside Austin FC's interim headquarters, the Experience Center is in close proximity to the stadium site

Those interested in visiting the innovate VR sneak peek should contact Austin FC's headquarters.

