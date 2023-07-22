Austin fashion designer Brittany Allen returns to 'Project Runway All Stars'

The ready-to-wear clothing designer appeared on Season 18 of Project Runway and is now returning for Season 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're currently tuned in to season 20 of Bravo's "Project Runway," you may recognize a familiar face.

Austin-based designer Brittany Allen has returned to compete for her chance to win on season 20. She is one of 14 returning designers competing this season.

Allen was a fan favorite favorite on “Project Runway” season 18. She combines activewear and contemporary fashion into one concept while continuing to design contemporary ready-to-wear. All of her pieces are sustainably made in Austin.

The final episode for Allen's season was aired at the start of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, 2020. The three years that followed allowed Allen to refine herself as a designer.

Currently, 14 of the most beloved designers from across 19 "Project Runway" seasons are competing in an "All Stars" season.

Project Runway uses progressive elimination to reduce the initial field of 12 or more fashion designers down to three or four before the final challenge. Each non-finale challenge (the scope of one episode) requires the designers to develop one or more pieces of new clothing to be presented at a runway show. The challenges range in creative diversity to test the designers' ingenuity while maintaining their personal fashion design aesthetic.

You can catch her every Thursday on Bravo. Good luck, Brittany!

Dominique Newland on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram