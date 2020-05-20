Game night, date night or team building: Virtual escape rooms offer socially distant entertainment

By using the live camera feed, talking to the host and using items in inventory, players progress through the game.

AUSTIN, Texas — Typically, spending time at an escape room involves being physically locked in a room, with one hour to solve puzzles with your friends, family or coworkers to get out.

It involves a lot of touching of items and being in close proximity to people, and since that isn't recommended during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Escape Game is changing how it does business.

Rather than offering in-person escape rooms, they are offering virtual experiences, what they call "Remote Adventures."

The virtual world is no stranger to escape rooms.

"A lot of people don't know escape rooms didn't start in the physical space. They started with point-and-click games," said Teddy Cheek, brand director for The Escape Game.

What they are offering in their remote adventures is different than the old computer games. Players interact with each other and a host, exploring the room through a live camera feed worn by a game guide that is in the physical space.

By using the live camera feed, talking to the host and using items in inventory, players progress through the game.

Cheek said they are planning to continue the remote adventures, even after their in-person escape rooms open up, saying, "We've been really excited by the success and the reception."

When customers are allowed to return to the in-person escape rooms, The Escape Game has changed its procedures to make sure business is run as safely as possible.

"Now all our experiences are private. You're never going to be paired with, you know, a group you don't know," said Cheek.

They'll also be completely disinfecting each room between every game.

"We're scrubbing everything that people are touching. But also we're just misting the entire environment with disinfectant," he said.

They will also be doing contactless check-in. When you arrive in the parking lot, you wait for a text or call from the employees when it's time to come into the lobby. Employees will also be wearing face coverings.