Austin chef will try to turn up the heat on new season of 'The Bachelorette'

Page Pressley is a former partner at Emmer & Rye, has previously worked at Uchiko and Swedish Hill and is the founder of Foxtail Supper Club.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in 2018.

An Austin chef will be among the dozens of men hoping to win the star's heart on the upcoming season of ABC's "The Bachelorette."

Pressley has also worked in Santa Fe, New Mexico; Philadelphia; New York City; Miami; Mexico City; and at The Bellagio in Las Vegas.

The Bachelorette Page 37 Santa Fe, NM

Pressley will be one of 42 men on the 16th season of "The Bachelorette," all trying to win over 39-year-old Clare Crawley and prove they can show her "unconditional love and respect."

According to Entertainment Tonight, the COVID-19 pandemic forced production of Crawley's season to shut down "just hours before she was supposed to meet her suitors at the Bachelor mansion in March." Now, Crawley is getting ready to start filming again with a new cast.

RELATED:

Pressley isn't the first person with Austin ties to make it on ABC's hit franchise. According to KVUE's media partners at Austin360, previous appearances include The Dogwood co-owner Brad Womack, who starred on "The Bachelor" in 2007, and Rachel Lindsey, a University of Texas at Austin alumnus who starred on "The Bachelorette" in 2017.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the new season of "The Bachelorette" is expected to air on Tuesdays this fall, but a premiere date has yet to be announced.