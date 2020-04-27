AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video above was published in March.
The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is taking part in a virtual music festival during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Austin airport announced on Monday, April 27, it is participating in Jet Stream Music Festival, along with more than 20 other airports across the United States.
Here's a list of participating airports:
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – host
- Albuquerque International Airport (ABQ)
- Asheville Regional Airport (AVL)
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
- Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)
- Evansville Regional Airport (EVV)
- Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
- Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT)
- Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)
- John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)
- John Wayne Airport (SNA)
- Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)
- Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)
- Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
- Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
- Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)
- Portland International Airport (PDX)
- San Diego International Airport (SAN)
- Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
- Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)
- Yeager Airport (CRW)
The festival will take place on May 6 at 5 p.m. on Facebook.
More information is expected to be announced on Tuesday, April 27.
Check back for updates.
