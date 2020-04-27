AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video above was published in March.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is taking part in a virtual music festival during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Austin airport announced on Monday, April 27, it is participating in Jet Stream Music Festival, along with more than 20 other airports across the United States.

Here's a list of participating airports:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – host

Albuquerque International Airport (ABQ)

Asheville Regional Airport (AVL)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)

Evansville Regional Airport (EVV)

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT)

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

John Wayne Airport (SNA)

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

Portland International Airport (PDX)

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)

Yeager Airport (CRW)

The festival will take place on May 6 at 5 p.m. on Facebook.

More information is expected to be announced on Tuesday, April 27.

Check back for updates.

