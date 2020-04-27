AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video above was published in March.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is taking part in a virtual music festival during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Austin airport announced on Monday, April 27, it is participating in Jet Stream Music Festival, along with more than 20 other airports across the United States.

Here's a list of participating airports: 

  • Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – host
  • Albuquerque International Airport (ABQ)
  • Asheville Regional Airport (AVL)
  • Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
  • Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)
  • Evansville Regional Airport (EVV)
  • Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
  • Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT)
  • Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)
  • John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)
  • John Wayne Airport (SNA)
  • Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)
  • Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
  • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)
  • Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
  • Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
  • Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)
  • Portland International Airport (PDX)
  • San Diego International Airport (SAN)
  • Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)
  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
  • Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)
  • Yeager Airport (CRW)

The festival will take place on May 6 at 5 p.m. on Facebook.

More information is expected to be announced on Tuesday, April 27. 

Check back for updates.

