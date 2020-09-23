Art installation at Native Hostel offers attendees an escape from reality

"I like to call it an extraordinary exploration of cosmic curiosities."

AUSTIN, Texas — We've seen many businesses find new ways to continue to stay afloat during the pandemic. For Native Hostel in Downtown Austin, it's decided to get creative.

The owner, Antonio Madrid, is passionate about offering creatives a place to create. The outside walls of Native Hostel are covered in artistic expression. Recently, the event space inside has been transformed into an out-of-this-world experience.

"We took a big leap of faith, kind of putting this much time, this much effort at this many resources into a project like this that we'd never done before," said Madrid about the interactive art installation.

Madrid teamed up with Clayton Lillard and Mateo Gutierrez to create "This is Mesmerize." Lillard and Gutierrez have a production company together. They're used to putting on events like themed dance parties.

"It was going really well for the past couple of years, and then a pandemic happened and everything got flipped upside down," said Lillard.

The duo had the long-term goal of having a semi-permanent installation, and the pandemic created the opportunity. From concept to development, Lillard and Gutierrez created and designed This is Mesmerize in only three months.

Lillard said, "I like to call it an extraordinary exploration of cosmic curiosities."

It's an immersive art experience following the story of Mesmer, a character that discovers alternate realities. All the pieces are interwoven and interconnected. Throughout the experience you can see Mesmer's journal entries from each dimension.

"I feel like in the beginning of quarantine I wasn't too creative just because I had the whole ups and downs of going into quarantine. So starting this project allowed the creative process to come out," said Gutierrez.

Although they created 85% of the art you see at the installation, Lillard and Gutierrez can also be found working the door or sanitizing the space.

The goal of This is Mesmerize is to offer people an escape from reality.

Madrid said, "I think we've gotten so focused in on what's right in front of us, and most of that isn't particularly happy, and it can be very heavy, you know. So a big part of this was to really bring light and levity back to the city."

The escape from reality does, however, include safety protocols. Masks are required. Gloves are encouraged. There's also a limited capacity. Only 10 people are allowed in the space that holds 400. Reservations are required.

"What we're giving people is sort of a private experience to have with their families, with their friends, you know, still have all the social distancing that we've kind of come to expect and want," said Madrid.

The art installation has seen success too, selling out most of September. They decided to open an extra day because of its popularity.

This is Mesmerize is set to be up through the end of the year.