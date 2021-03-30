Ariana Grande replacing Nick Jonas on 'The Voice'

LOS ANGELES — NOTE: The video above is from a story on an Indiana contestant on "The Voice."
Nick Jonas is leaving "The Voice" and Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande will be taking his spot as a judge.
"Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! [White heart emoji] @nickjonas we will miss you," Grande tweeted from her verified Twitter account.
"The Voice" also retweeted Grande, and Jonas and the other judges congratulated and welcomed her.
Jonas first joined "The Voice" in spring 2020. He then returned to replace Gwen Stefani.
RELATED: Addison Agen: After 'The Voice'