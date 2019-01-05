AUSTIN, Texas — Get your magic carpets ready! Aladdin wants to show Austinites a whole new world.

The hit Broadway musical is coming to the Bass Concert Hall next March and fans can expect nothing short of the best.

The musical, which is more than two hours long, will give the audience an unforgettable experience full of magic and comedy.

Aladdin is a film everyone has come to know and love, but this musical offers a new experience for the audience.

Ellis Dawson, who represents Aladdin, stopped by KVUE to talk about the Broadway show and explained how watching it on stage is different from the film.

"There are some new songs and there's an actual magic carpet, which is amazing," Dawson said. "There are fireworks and it's a little more jazzy and fun. It's not the Robbin Williams. We have the heart of that, but it's a little different."

The musical will take the stage in Austin from March 11 through March 22. For more information about the musical, click here.

