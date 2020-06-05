The singer's weight loss sparked a debate on social media on weight and beauty

CLEVELAND — Adele is shocking the world after sharing a picture that shows off her dramatic weight loss on social media.

The Grammy winner and singer thanked everyone for their birthday wishes, and thanked first responders for all of their work, keeping everyone safe and healthy during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives. You are truly our angels" the 'Rolling in the Deep' singer wrote.

While many were quick to applaud her for the incredible weight loss, it also sparked a debate on social media over treatment of people who lose weight and current beauty standards still in place.

Several users on Twitter called out those only praising Adele for losing weight, and not acknowledging that she is an accomplished, singer, songwriter and music producer.