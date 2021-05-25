Who's playing which day? ACL Fest releases lineup by day

We now know who's playing each day of the festival.

AUSTIN, Texas — The much-anticipated 2021 ACL Festival lineup is out, and we now know which acts are playing each day of the two-weekend festival.

The festival is set to happen Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10 at Zilker Park this year. Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was virtual, like most large events.

This year, George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly will grace the stages of Zilker Park. Black Pumas, Jon Pardi and Jack Harlow will also play the festival. Here's the full lineup.

ACL Fest announced May 25 which performances will happen on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

On Fridays, George Strait and Miley Cyrus are headlining while Billie Eilish and Rufus De Sol are headlining Saturday. Stevie Nicks and DaBaby are headlining Sunday.

Check out the detailed lineup here.

Single-day tickets are set to go on sale at noon Tuesday, while three-day tickets for the event sold out within hours.