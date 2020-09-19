The 72st annual Emmy Awards air Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern/ 5 p.m. Pacific and will be a semi-virtual event to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The 72nd Emmy Awards air Sunday and will recognize the best in primetime TV, focusing on programs released between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020.

The show will be largely virtual so that presenters and actors can maintain social distancing guidelines. Jimmy Kimmel will host the semi-virtual show from the Staples Center in Los Angeles while nominees will join the show remotely from their homes.

How to watch the Emmy Awards

Here's what you need to know to watch the show live Sunday September 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern/ 5 p.m. Pacific.

The show will air live on ABC, and the network will stream the broadcast online, you'll need to check with your local provider for details but here is a list of pay-TV providers and locations for ABC.

There are also devices which support ABC's app such as Samsung smart TVs, Chromecast, Roku players, Fire TV products, Apple TV, Android TV and smartphones.