Rebecca Flores is the social media specialist at KVUE in Austin, Texas, specializing in general assignment reporting, social media insights and web analytics.

She was born and raised in Floresville, Texas, and is the oldest child to Lia and Gilbert Flores.

Rebecca graduated from high school in 2015. Just three years later, she graduated Summa Cum Laude and in the top 10 percent of her class at Texas State University in May 2018. With a passion for social media, she received her bachelor's degree in Electronic Media Communications and minored in Media Studies at TXST.

Rebecca became a digital content intern at KVUE in October 2017 before she got promoted to Social Media Specialist in March 2018. Rebecca works closely with KVUE’s digital team by writing for KVUE.com and managing social media pages.

In her free time, Rebecca enjoys creating content on her blog and YouTube channel. Her content revolves around fashion, beauty, lifestyle, traveling -- and most importantly -- her faith.

Contact Rebecca Flores at rflores@kvue.com and follow her on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

© 2018 KVUE-TV