The wet weather will end but the cold temperatures continues

The wintry precipitation will eventually come to an end but the cold is not going anywhere!

Once the Winter Storm Warning for Central Texas expires this Tuesday evening, we will enter into a hard freeze. Lows will dip down into the teens across the viewing area.

A hard freeze means widespread temperatures at or below 28 °F will be in place for a long enough period, to seriously damage or kill seasonal vegetation. Tonight will be a night you will want to protect the 4 'P's: your plants, pets, pipes and people.

Feels like temperatures Tuesday night will be even colder though!

Check out the wind chills that are expected below:

At last, some sunshine returns Wednesday, and we will get to say goodbye to the winter precipitation! However, expect ice to still be on the roads after the hard freeze overnight, which won't allow the ice over surfaces to thaw out until mid to late morning on Wednesday.

High temperatures will still be in the 30s on Wednesday but it will be a nice warm up after spending the majority of Tuesday in the 20s.

A warming trend will be in place for the rest of the week with a spotty shower or freezing precipitation possible early Thursday morning. After that, it's all uphill from here.

Temperatures will rebound back to near 70 degree temperatures this weekend.

