Kyle moving to Stage 2 water conservation

(Photo: KVUE)

KYLE, Texas – The City of Kyle announced it will move to Stage 2 of its water conservation program in August.

The city said Wednesday that Stage 2 will go into effect Monday, Aug. 14, and Kyle Treatment Operations Manager Jason Biemer said in a statement cited the similarity between current water demand trends and demands during the summer of 2011 as one of the factors for the move.

“Our ground water resources have already started some curtailment efforts as part of their management plans,” Biemer said. “That, coupled with the limited rainfall and high temperatures, led to our decision to implement higher level conservation efforts.”

Kyle said the average daily water demand was 3.6 million gallons per day in July, with a peak of nearly five million gallons.

The city is advising Kyle water customers that under Stage 2 rules, watering is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and that the irrigation schedule is listed on the city’s website as:

- Residential Odd-Numbered Addresses: Wednesday and/or Saturday

- Residential Even-Numbered Addresses: Thursday and/or Sunday

- Commercial & Multi-Family: Tuesday and/or Friday

The city added Biemer will recommend staying at Stage 2 until he sees data that indicates conditions that warrant going back to Stage 1.

TAP HERE for more information about water conservation from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

© 2017 KVUE-TV