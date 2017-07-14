San Marcos implementing Stage 1 drought restrictions

sprinkler (Photo: KVUE)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – In response to dropping aquifer levels, the City of San Marcos said it will enter Stage 1 drought restrictions on July 16.

The city said Thursday that “Stage 1 is implemented when the 10-day average of the Edwards Aquifer index falls below 660 feet above mean sea level (msl). On July 13th, the 10-day average aquifer level was 659.9 feet and the daily reading was 658.1 feet.”

Under Stage 1, sprinklers can only be used one day per week on a designated weekday determined the last number of an address.

Mondays – 0 or 1

Tuesdays – 2 or 3

Wednesdays – 4 or 5

Thursdays – 6 or 7

Fridays – 8 or 9

“Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers is allowed on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Irrigation with automatic irrigation systems is allowed on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.,” the city said. Hand watering and the use of soaker hoses or drip irrigation is still allowed on any day and at any time. This restriction does limit at-home car washing and foundation watering.

“It is essential that all residents do their part to conserve our precious water resources, especially as we head into the hot summer months,” said Tom Taggart, Executive Director of City of San Marcos Public Services, in a statement. “We have been lucky the last few years, but it’s important to remember that drought is always just around the corner in our area.”

