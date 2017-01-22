Strong winds knock out power for thousands

Winds knock over 7/11 canopy in North Austin. (Photo: Manuel Garza)

AUSTIN - Thousands of people were left without power after strong winds swept through the metro area Sunday.

According to a spokesperson with Austin Energy, many power lines were knocked out by tree limbs. At the peak of the event, with winds gusting at 50 miles per hour at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Austin Energy said 2,000 people were affected.

As of 6:30 p.m., the energy company said the number of customers left powerless had been downgraded to 200. They expect to have power restored to all customers by 11 p.m. However, some places could take more time to restore if there is significant damage to the line.

Go here to check on the neighborhoods still impacted.

(© 2017 KVUE)