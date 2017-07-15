Possible funnel cloud spotted in San Antonio

Photo courtesy KENS 5 eyewitness Billy Effen (Photo: Custom)

As more rain made its way through San Antonio on Saturday, several KENS 5 eyewitnesses passed along photos and videos of what appears to be a funnel cloud or rain column.

Here's a video sent in from KENS 5 eyewitness Miguel Castro:

Another video was sent in by Billy Effen.

According to KENS 5 Meteorologist Jared Silverman, the National Weather Service does not confirm whether events like these are officially considered funnel clouds or rain columns. But he can confirm that, with no rotation, it definitely wasn't a tornado.

Been getting tons of pics on this cloud near the SA airport. No rotation, it's not a tornado, but could be a funnel cloud or a rain column. pic.twitter.com/6bBzhHLN4Z — Jared Silverman (@JaredKENS5) July 15, 2017

