Major winter storm could bring Central Texas to a standstill

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Austin metro and the entire KVUE viewing area from 12 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Freezing rain, sleet and snow are all expected to be a threat. Significant ice accumulations of around a 1/10 inch are possible with isolated amounts as high as 1/4 inch. Also, as much as 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible.

This winter weather will bring dangerous road conditions to much of Central Texas for Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Latest forecast data continues to show increasing consistency and confidence for a winter storm on Tuesday around Austin.

An arctic cold front will arrive in the Austin area Monday night around 9 p.m. Precipitation will begin as rain.

As temperatures drop quickly below freezing around midnight Tuesday morning, it is likely that this rain will develop into freezing rain, sleet, snow, or a combination of the three.

And continue through much of the morning hours making roads, especially bridges and overpasses, exceptionally slick.

The wintry mix could continue into the afternoon.

The wintry weather should push south of Central Texas during the afternoon on Tuesday.

Because temperatures are forecasted to stay below freezing all day Tuesday, icy spots will linger through Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Here are forecast ice and snow accumulations around Central Texas for Tuesday.

More wintry weather will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Stay up to day with KVUE for the latest details.

