Layer up! A cold holiday weekend is ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS - The sunshine returns just in time to kick off the holiday weekend.

But we're expecting some colder temperatures too! Check out the morning lows we will be waking up to for the start of the holiday weekend. A freeze is not expected, but it will still be in the 30s across the entire region. It will also be breezy at times, making it feel even colder out there.

Check out Saturday's forecast though. Hello sunshine! After a cold start to the day we will warm up quickly with temperatures in the 50s for the majority of the day. A few spots may get lucky and hit the 60-degree mark.

Saturday night into Sunday won't be as cold. The majority of Central Texas will be hovering at the 40-degree mark.

Here comes the next cold front though! There is a dry arctic front that is scheduled to push through Sunday morning. This will reinforce the cold air and also keep it quite breezy for the remainder of the weekend. Gusts could top out at 20 mph at a time. But remember -- it's dry. This means no snow is in the forecast for Christmas.

By Christmas morning, a freeze is expected for the Hill Country while the rest of us will be close to the freezing point but most areas should stay just above 32 degrees.

Christmas afternoon is looking marvelous with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

