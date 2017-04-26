KVUE Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
High-rise planned next to the ARCH
-
Bastrop man charged in deadly SH 21 crash
-
APD and the community thank a veteran
-
ACC may soon offer bachelor's degree
-
Three bond proposals in Round Rock
-
Names released in office tower murder-suicide
-
AISD parent talks about sex assault investigation
More Stories
-
FOLLOW LIVE: Texas House debating 'sanctuary cities'…Apr 26, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shootingApr 25, 2017, 10:14 p.m.
-
Round Rock ISD bond proponents, opponents sound offApr 25, 2017, 10:55 p.m.