Icy Central Texas roads to blame for multiple crashes NYE

CENTRAL TEXAS - As temperatures continued to drop and roadway conditions continued to worsen Sunday, crews with Texas Department of Transportation were out in full force.

Later in the afternoon, Austin officials said ice had been reported on the MoPac ramp at Cesar Chavez. In the evening, several crashes were reported in Central Texas due to icy conditions. In Williamson County, Ronald Reagan Boulevard was closed for a period of time due to icy conditions and crashes.

Authorities recommend that drivers slow down and leave extra space around their vehicles as they drive this New Year's Eve. Drivers should avoid hard braking if possible.

Earlier in the day, crews drove around to check out roads to see if any needed to be re-treated while other crews are on standby.

“Our guys came in at 2 p.m. today and they are actively monitoring all of our area roadways,” said Diann Hodges with TxDOT. “They’re particularly paying attention to the bridges and overpasses, places that we know can ice first. And, if they see any moisture, they're actually going to go ahead and re-treat those roadways.”

Hodges explained the treatment from Thursday night will cover the roads if there isn’t any moisture or rain.

She reminded people to give crews extra space on the roadways.

Hodges also said people should stay on main roads and try to avoid using bridges and overpasses, as those tend to be the problem spots.

