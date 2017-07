Sun rays on blue sky (Photo: olgalngs)

AUSTIN - The answer is... 112°!

I guess 100° doesn't seem so bad, huh? Austin (Camp Mabry) reached 112° twice since records began over a century ago. It happened on September 5, 2000, and August 28, 2011. Here's to hoping these records don't change for many years to come.

Have a trivia question you'd like answered? E-mail them to ngogo@kvue.com

© 2017 KVUE-TV