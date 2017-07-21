Friday Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Carfentanil hitting the streets of Austin
-
KVUE Defenders: Austinites see spike in water bills
-
Musk hints about hyperloop
-
Round Rock concerned about 'bathroom bill'
-
Lone survivor of mom's attack: I saw my mom kill my family
-
San Antonio pastor's plea for daughter and wife answered
-
Senate pushing bills through Special Session
-
Anonymous letters aim to stop suicide
-
Travis County challenges ICE statement on gang member's release
More Stories
-
Report: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resignsJul 21, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
Dangerous drug hitting Austin streetsJul 20, 2017, 7:40 p.m.
-
Charges pending after vehicle collides with train in…Jul 21, 2017, 10:32 a.m.