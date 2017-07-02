Austin Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing Lancaster girl found dead
-
Trump supporters hold a Freedom March
-
Verify: Is carbonated water healthy?
-
Father released after arrest
-
Persons of interested named in Amber Alert
-
SAPD officer Miguel Moreno passes away due to gunshot injuries
-
Concern over Rainey Street's reputation
-
Officials searching for missing venomous snakes following I-35 rollover
-
Suspected masterminds in massive theft ring busted
-
Protesters to rally against Unbarlievable after social media comments
More Stories
-
Heartbreaking end in search for Shavon RandleJun 30, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
-
Police searching for runaway teen who might be in AustinJul. 1, 2017, 4:02 p.m.
-
SAPD officer Miguel Moreno passes away due to…Jun 30, 2017, 11:43 a.m.