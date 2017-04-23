LYNAE MIYER - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST DETAILED FORECAST-

Monday gets off to a nice, cool start - but that's about the end of the below average temperatures for the week. South winds bring back Gulf moisture as afternoon highs climb into the low 90s by Tuesday, making it feel more like summer than springtime. Our next rain chance comes into play next weekend with slightly cooler temperatures by Sunday.

MONDAY:

A cool start. Mostly sunny skies with a pleasantly warm afternoon. Light winds becoming south by midday.

HIGH: 80°



MONDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear skies and mild. Light south wind.

LOW: 60°

TUESDAY:

A few clouds, but overall a lot of sunshine. Becoming quite warm by the afternoon. South winds breezy at times from 10-15 mph.

HIGH: 90°

