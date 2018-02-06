Winter's not over: You could wake up Wednesday to sleet

AUSTIN - It's a damp and chilly Tuesday, thanks to a cold front that is now south of our area.

We are focused on an upper-level disturbance, currently, over the Rockies, that will swing into West Texas by Wednesday morning. This will provide enough lift in our atmosphere to stir up scattered rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the 30s tonight in the Hill Country, and although most spots will remain above freezing, the air above the surface will be freezing. That's why there will be a slight chance for sleet Wednesday morning, but mainly for areas west of Austin.

At this time, we do not expect any of the winter precipitation to stick, with the exception of a few spots in Mason County. That's where temperatures could be near freezing, making for the possibility for elevated roadways to be slick.

