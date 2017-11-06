Warm Tuesday, then wet & chilly Wednesday

The last 5 afternoons have featured highs in the 80s and near record heat.

Expect one more warm afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s on Tuesday. This will be the warmest temperature for at least a week, thanks to a series of cold fronts over the next several days.

By Tuesday evening a cold front will begin to move into the area, pushing in a cooler airmass from the north.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning, with cloudy skies and light rain for the morning commute.

Highs will only be in the low to mid-50s on Wednesday, with patchy rain and a north wind gusting to 20 miles per hour at times. Rain chances will end Wednesday night, as temperatures drop to the low 40s in Austin and mid to upper 30s in the Hill Country.

Mostly sunny, dry, and cool on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. A weaker cold front will move into the area on Sunday, reinforcing this cool airmass.

