‘Super blue blood moon' to arrive for first time in 150 years

CENTRAL TEXAS - It's a site so rare, no current living person has ever seen it.

A "super blue blood moon" is taking place Wednesday morning -- a series of events that hasn't happened in more than 150 years. It consists of a supermoon, blue moon and blood moon all in one!

A "supermoon" happens when the moon is closer to the earth in its orbit and appears about 14 percent brighter.

A "blue moon" happens when two full moons occur in the same calendar month.

And -- it's also a "blood moon" -- which is when the moon is in the earth's shadow and takes a reddish tint.

The last time all of these occurred simultaneously was in 1866.

Do you know who was the U.S. president in 1866?

Me neither. Just kidding, it was Andrew Johnson. (Thanks, Google).

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the best time to experience the super blue blood moon in Central Texas and around Austin will be from approximately 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. just before sunrise Wednesday morning.

The weather around Austin will be great for this with skies expected to be mainly clear.

